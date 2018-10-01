Take a week-long break from social media to reduce anxiety and depression: Study

pexels
'Social media detox' is a phrase we've heard way too many times and have probably tried too. Taking the 'detox' approach isn't just a trendy wellness trend, according to a recent study.
It states that taking a break from social media has been scientifically shown to improve our health and alleviate the despair and anxiety that many of us have learned to live with in the post-2020 era.
A study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking consisted of findings which were based on an examination of the social media habits of 154 individuals, aged 18 to 72.
The study said they spent an average of eight hours each week on social media. They were separated into two groups: those who took a week off from social media and those who did not.
The researchers assessed their mental health prior to the division. Participants who did not use social media reported significant improvements in anxiety, depression, and overall mental health.
