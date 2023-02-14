Some dos and don’ts for electric blankets
Switch off your blanket when not in use.
A single electric blanket should be used at a time.
Avoid using a heating pad and an electric blanket together.
Don’t plug your blanket into an electrical outlet that is controlled by a light switch to prevent unintentional activation.
An electric blanket shouldn’t be washed.
An electric blanket shouldn’t be dry-cleaned.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More