Sleeping patterns in newborn babies

Babies often sleep in fragments throughout the day and night. Sometimes they fall asleep for a long chunk of “night sleep” only at 4 am.
They take short naps and tend to wake the moment we place them down, starting off the whole cycle from the beginning.
They may become fussy and cranky when not fed, need endless rocking or take short feeds very frequently.
All of this is very normal for babies in the first four months of life but it’s absolutely exhausting for parents, especially breastfeeding mothers.
However, understanding how sleep biology works in the early months of newborns can help us meet their needs better, work with the tide versus against it, and make the journey just that little bit smoother.
Newborns (0 to 4 month olds) sleep slightly differently from older babies. They usually sleep and feed all day, and the two are intricately linked. Feeding and sleeping should be on demand.
It is not advisable or necessary to watch the clock or follow feeding and sleeping schedules (as was recommended for much of the previous century) as babies can have wildly different needs from day to day. Instead, we need to watch our babies and educate ourselves on hunger and tiredness cues.