Simple ways to preserve soil
Amidst rising climate change, global warming and deforestation, it's imperative that we do our bit to save soil, which is responsible for the growth of all our food.
As such, when Vaani Murthy, a waste management practitioner, took to Instagram share a few ways in which you can preserve soil, we couldn't help but share them.
Eat food that retains a natural nutrient cycle to keep us healthy.
Build soil by adding the organic matter.
Compost your kitchen scraps.
Choose food that is grown naturally with traditional methods of agriculture.
We can leave a better world if we contribute positively to prevent soil degradation.
