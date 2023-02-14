Significance of Valentine's Day
Couples all over the globe mark February 14 as Valentine’s Day.
For the uninitiated, the day gets its name after a mysterious saint, though it is believed that it could owe its origin to more than one person. Its true origin is still very vague.
According to the legend, the day is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Saint Valentine who died in mid-February in 270 AD.
It is said that Saint Valentine was a priest, who defied emperors’ orders and secretly married couples to spare husbands from war. He was reportedly beheaded by Emperor Claudius II Gothicus.
Another myth states that the history of Valentine’s can be traced back to “Lupercalia”, a Roman festival for fertility.
During the celebrations, men and women were paired based on a lottery system, and most of them eventually ended in marriage.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More