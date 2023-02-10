Significance of Teddy Day
The month of February is all about celebrating the various facets of love.
As such, in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, days such as Rose day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, and many others are celebrated with much love and fervour.
February 10 is celebrated as Teddy Day, which is an occasion for couples to express their adoration by giving each other cute, cuddly teddy bears.
Apart from being the best expression of romantic feelings, a teddy bear offers the warmth of your love to your partner.
In addition, it is something that they can hold in their arms as your memory when you are away from them.
After all, love is the warmth that you feel, right?
