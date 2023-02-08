Significance of Propose Day

With the arrival of February, lovers all across the globe gear up for the most awaited time of year — Valentine’s Week — which is celebrated in the run-up to Valentine’s Day on February 14.
The week kickstarts with Rose Day on February 7, and is followed by Propose Day which falls on February 8.
The second day of this love-filled week is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and the necessity to express it, not just by those looking for companionship, but also by couples already in a committed relationship.
As such, on this day, people open up their hearts and share their emotions with their beloved.
To celebrate this day, you can book a date at your partner’s favourite place, gift them something thoughtful, or just propose to them all over again and relive your vows.
Propose day is followed by Chocolate Day and then Teddy Day, when chocolates and teddy bears are exchanged as a symbol of love.
