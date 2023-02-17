Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is an important Hindu festival celebrated annually in the honour of Lord Shiva, who is regarded as one of the three in the holy trinity in Hinduism.
Married women pray for the well-being and of their husbands, while unmarried women pray to have a husband like Lord Shiva, who is regarded as the 'ideal husband'.
There are several legends associated with this day.
The most widespread legend tells the story of Shiva and Shakti's marriage. It is in celebration of their divine union that the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'.
A different legend states that Lord Shiva performed the hypnotic and heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and destruction, called Rudra Tandava, when he heard the news of his consort Sati's immolation.
This year, Maha Shivratri falls on February 18, 2023, which is a Saturday.
