Significance of Holi
One of the most vibrant festivals celebrated by the Hindu community, Holi is enjoyed by people of age groups and genders with immense enthusiasm.
The festival of colours marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season.
It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar (February-March).
This year, the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8 with Chhoti Holi being marked on March 7.
Like Diwali, Holi also signifies the triumph of good over evil and is an occasion when people let go of grudges and negative energies to start afresh.
On the pious occasion, it is said that love blossoms when people smear colours on each other and mend broken relationships.
