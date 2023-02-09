Significance of Chocolate Day
Chocolate Day — the third day of Valentine’s Week — is celebrated on February 9 every year.
On this day, you can gift your favourite box of chocolate to your beloved, friends, and family and let them know they matter to you.
Chocolates not only taste good but the cocoa in them is healthy and rich in antioxidants.
Chocolate also plays a vital role in building relationships and is often used as an icebreaker as well.
So, it is only befitting that an entire day is dedicated to this sweet indulgence!
Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Kiss Day.
