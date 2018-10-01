Shruti Seth does back, shoulder strengthening exercises; here’s why they’re important

Shruti Seth/ Instagram
Strength training in the form of pulldowns, deadlifts etc keep the upper back muscles engaged, which helps build stable core strength without any injury to the back and upper back muscles. Experts say, weight training not only helps in maintaining muscle and strength but also in increasing bone density.
As people grow old, their joints are susceptible to problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis. A good weight training routine can help avoid these issues.
