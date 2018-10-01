Shruti Seth does back, shoulder strengthening exercises; here’s why they’re important

Shruti Seth/ Instagram

Giving us some much-needed fitness inspiratiron, actor Shruti Seth was seen flexing her back muscles in the gym this time.

pexels

Here’s why flexing the back and shoulder muscles are important.

pexels

Having strength and flexibility in these muscle groups helps them function at their optimum best.

pexels

Strength training in the form of pulldowns, deadlifts etc keep the upper back muscles engaged, which helps build stable core strength without any injury to the back and upper back muscles.

pexels

Strength training in the form of pulldowns, deadlifts etc keep the upper back muscles engaged, which helps build stable core strength without any injury to the back and upper back muscles. Experts say, weight training not only helps in maintaining muscle and strength but also in increasing bone density.

pexels

As people grow old, their joints are susceptible to problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis. A good weight training routine can help avoid these issues.

pexels

Impact of summer on our eating habits

Your pre-workout snack should consist of…

Some simple tips to boost hair growth naturally

Summer skincare Simple ways to remove sun tan

ALSO CHECK OUT: