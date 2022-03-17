https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js In pictures: Holi celebrations in North India | The Indian Express

(All images shot on  iPhone 13 pro max)

In pictures: Holi celebrations in North India

Photographer: Rohit Vohra

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with much fanfare every year.

Photographer: Rohit Vohra

This year too, the spring festival saw people gearing up to celebrate, with a riot of colours.

Photographer: Rohit Vohra

Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district houses a town named Barsana where Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm. 

Photographer: Rohit Vohra

People were spotted enjoying themselves in colorful facades during Holi celebrations.

Photographer: Gursimran Basra

Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh is also famous for its grand Holi celebrations which stretch for days.

Photographer: Gursimran Basra

People gathered in large numbers to sing, dance and celebrate this colorful festival.

Photographer: Gursimran Basra

People watch various performances on the street.