(All images shot on iPhone 13 pro max)
In pictures: Holi celebrations in North India
Photographer: Rohit Vohra
Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with much fanfare every year.
This year too, the spring festival saw people gearing up to celebrate, with a riot of colours.
Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district houses a town named Barsana where Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm.
People were spotted enjoying themselves in colorful facades during Holi celebrations.
Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh is also famous for its grand Holi celebrations which stretch for days.
People gathered in large numbers to sing, dance and celebrate this colorful festival.
People watch various performances on the street.