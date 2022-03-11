https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Sara Ali Khan loves nature; here’s proof | The Indian Express

Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan loves nature; here's proof

Atrangi Re actor Sara Ali Khan is extremely fond of travelling, fitness and fashion. 

She keeps her social media updated with all her latest travel pursuits, mostly posing amidst nature.

In her recent trip to Ladakh, Sara posed under azure skies atop a mountain bike. 

Clicked in Chakia, Madhya Pradesh, Sara adorned a salwar-kameez and posed with a stick.

On a trip to Gulmarg, Sara took to social media to share glimpses of her snow-covered vacation.

Preferring athleisure on her trips, Sara basked in the winter sun in Ladakh. 

Flaunting crystal clear skin in the mountains, this look is from Sara's Kashmir trip, posing infront of a stream.