Red chillis spread out for drying at Gujarat's Sertha village
Farm labourers are seen spreading red chillies for drying at Sertha village in Gujarat.
Over the years, Sertha village has become the largest hub for trading of red chillies in western India as all varieties of red chillies, ranging from Kashmiri chilli to Jwala (Gujarati chilli), are available here.
As the season starts post winter, workers primarily remove petioles from chillies that are procured from different farms across western India.
Following this, chillies are sorted based on their size and varieties and spread out at nearby farm lands for drying in the sun.
The process usually ends before the peak summer sets in. The red chilli hub on the highway side also attracts retail customers who buy dry chilli in bulk quantity.
Not just red chillis, products like chilli chutney, pickled chilli and related farm produces are also available in Sertha at wholesale market price.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay