5 reasons breastfeeding mothers should meditate
There are many reasons why one should meditate -- it is known to alleviate stress
It is believed to be all the more important for a new mother, who is breastfeeding her baby.
According to a post -- shared on the official Instagram account of Freedom To Feed -- it is proven that "meditation can help improve milk supply in breastfeeding moms".
So here are five reasons why this easy and affordable way to boost your lactation could prove to be useful.
It can help with let-down and supply. The let-down reflex is what makes breast milk flow.
* Meditation can also help balance your hormones.
It will help you manage your emotions better; it is known that motherhood can be quite an emotional rollercoaster.
It is your much-needed me-time.
And finally, it can make pumping milk a pleasant experience.
