Reasons behind procrastinating

According to experts, your procrastination could be the result of your inability to manage negative emotions triggered by a certain task. But worry not, you can always manage these emotions and stop procrastinating.
Talking about the same, Nawal Mustafa, a clinical neuropsychology PhD student, said that procrastination is the “intentional delay or avoidance of working on a task.”
Quoting research, she added that procrastination is largely a “failure of self-regulation (an executive functioning skill), which includes the inability to regulate negative feelings around doing the task, or having poor impulse control”.
Agreed Dr Pulkit Khanna, associate professor of psychology and vice-dean at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, O.P. Jindal Global University and told indianexpress.com, “Procrastination is conventionally attributed to laziness and poor time management."