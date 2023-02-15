Rambo Circus enthralls everyone with breathtaking acts
Pune Rambo Circus commenced on February 5 with a spectacular show near Mundhwa railway bridge as the show opened for 45 days.
The breathtaking acts included wheel of death, acrobatics, sollow sward, and other aerial acts.
Rambo Circus will be performing in Pune from February 5 to April 5.
The circus has two shows available everyday at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM.
After Pune, the circus team will perform in Gujarat.
From the very beginning, Rambo Circus has always applied innovative ideas and has shown how a circus can keep pace with the ever changing world of entertainment.
