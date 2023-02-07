Perfume application tips

Dimple Fouzdar, perfume enthusiast and founder of our favourite Indian niche perfumery, Maison de Fouzdar, shares her top perfume tips that keep you smelling sublime all day and make sure your perfume performs to the best of its abilities!
Never spray on wet skin- Wait for your skin to dry before using your perfume. Perfume on wet skin is a strong no-no, as the water makes it difficult for the perfume to dry on the skin and shifts it about, making it lose its scent much quicker.
Don’t forget to moisturise- Moisturising your skin with an unscented or a lightly scented complimentary body lotion helps the perfume to adhere to the skin better. This way, you can keep smelling great.
Don’t dab or rub, just spray- Dabbing or rubbing the perfume over the skin makes the top notes disappear almost instantly.
Focus on the pulse points- The best spots to spritz on your perfume are your pulse points: the insides of the wrists, behind the ears, at the base of the neck, behind the neck and just behind your elbows and knees.
These points are slightly warmer than the rest of the body and help project the scent better throughout the day.