Text: Deutsche Welle
Notre Dame windows undergo restoration in Cologne
Matthias Deml, an art historian and spokesman for the Cologne Cathedral Builders Works, remembers the evening of April 15, 2019, well.
Meter-high flames were bursting from the roof of the world-famous Notre Dame Gothic cathedral in Paris.
The fire destroyed the wooden roof truss made of 1,300 oak beams, dubbed “la foret,” or the forest.
Four years later, Deml’s colleagues Katrin Wittstadt and Elodie Schneider are working on the restoration of a window by Jacques Le Chevallier, a 20th-century stained glass artist.
Dirt, smoke and water used by the firefighters caused great damage to the church’s interior.
Fortunately, many precious relics and treasures were salvaged, and numerous works of art were merely soiled.
