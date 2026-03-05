Mar 05, 2026

Fresh Sounds: New Female Artists to Add to Your Playlist This March

Aanya Mehta

Olivia Dean

Blending neo-soul, pop, and jazz influences, Olivia Dean’s warm vocals and emotionally rich song writing have made her one of the UK’s most exciting new voices.

Amaarae

Genre defying and sonically adventurous, Amaarae mixes Afropop, alt-R&B, and electronic influences with fearless experimentation.

Arlo Parks

Blending indie-pop and soul, Arlo Parks writes tender, poetic songs about mental health, love, and self discovery.

Gracie Abrams

Intimate, confessional, and emotionally raw, Gracie Abrams captures the vulnerability of young adulthood through stripped-back pop production.

Laufey

With jazz-inspired melodies and old-Hollywood romanticism, Laufey brings classic song writing into the modern streaming era.

PinkPantheress

Known for her short, addictive tracks blending drum and bass, bedroom pop, and Y2K nostalgia, PinkPantheress has carved out a distinct sonic identity.

Raye

After stepping into independence, RAYE redefined her sound with bold lyricism and genre fluid production, moving effortlessly between R&B, pop, and dance.

Tyla

Tyla is leading the global rise of amapiano infused pop, delivering infectious rhythms and smooth vocals that feel both fresh and dance floor ready.

