Fresh Sounds: New Female Artists to Add to Your Playlist This March

Mar 05, 2026
Blending neo-soul, pop, and jazz influences, Olivia Dean’s warm vocals and emotionally rich song writing have made her one of the UK’s most exciting new voices.
Genre defying and sonically adventurous, Amaarae mixes Afropop, alt-R&B, and electronic influences with fearless experimentation.
Blending indie-pop and soul, Arlo Parks writes tender, poetic songs about mental health, love, and self discovery.
Intimate, confessional, and emotionally raw, Gracie Abrams captures the vulnerability of young adulthood through stripped-back pop production.
With jazz-inspired melodies and old-Hollywood romanticism, Laufey brings classic song writing into the modern streaming era.
Known for her short, addictive tracks blending drum and bass, bedroom pop, and Y2K nostalgia, PinkPantheress has carved out a distinct sonic identity.
After stepping into independence, RAYE redefined her sound with bold lyricism and genre fluid production, moving effortlessly between R&B, pop, and dance.
Tyla is leading the global rise of amapiano infused pop, delivering infectious rhythms and smooth vocals that feel both fresh and dance floor ready.
