May 11, 2026

The Best Heath Ledger Movies You Need to See

Aanya Mehta

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A charming and rebellious teen in 10 Things I Hate About You, this role made him a heartthrob.

Source: wikipedia

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A fun, modern twist on medieval times, Ledger shines as a peasant turned knight in A Knight's Tale.

Source: wikipedia

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

In Brokeback Mountain, Ledger delivered a deeply moving performance as Ennis Del Mar, earning an Academy Award nomination.

Source: wikipedia

Candy (2006)

In Candy, he portrays a poet battling addiction, raw, intense, and heartbreaking.

Source: wikipedia

The Dark Knight (2008)

His Oscar-winning role as the Joker in The Dark Knight redefined villains forever, chaotic, chilling, and iconic.

Source: wikipedia

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

His final film, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, showcases his imaginative and enigmatic screen presence.

Source: wikipedia

The Patriot (2000)

A historical drama where Ledger plays the brave son of a revolutionary hero in The Patriot.

Source: wikipedia

Two Hands (1999)

Before global fame, Heath Ledger starred in Two Hands, a gritty crime comedy set in Sydney. It’s one of his earliest leading roles and shows the raw charm and screen presence that would later define his career.

Source: wikipedia

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