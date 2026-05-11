The Best Heath Ledger Movies You Need to See

May 11, 2026
A charming and rebellious teen in 10 Things I Hate About You, this role made him a heartthrob.
Source: wikipedia
A fun, modern twist on medieval times, Ledger shines as a peasant turned knight in A Knight's Tale.
Source: wikipedia
In Brokeback Mountain, Ledger delivered a deeply moving performance as Ennis Del Mar, earning an Academy Award nomination.
Source: wikipedia
In Candy, he portrays a poet battling addiction, raw, intense, and heartbreaking.
Source: wikipedia
His Oscar-winning role as the Joker in The Dark Knight redefined villains forever, chaotic, chilling, and iconic.
Source: wikipedia
His final film, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, showcases his imaginative and enigmatic screen presence.
Source: wikipedia
A historical drama where Ledger plays the brave son of a revolutionary hero in The Patriot.
Source: wikipedia
Before global fame, Heath Ledger starred in Two Hands, a gritty crime comedy set in Sydney. It’s one of his earliest leading roles and shows the raw charm and screen presence that would later define his career.
Source: wikipedia
Lesser-known Indian instruments you need to hear