Museum of the Future opens in Dubai
Museum of the Future opens in Dubai
Touted as the "most beautiful building in the world," the Museum of the Future received a gala opening.
(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)
It heralded the arrival of another much-awaited landmark in the UAE that has been nine years in the making.
(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)
A sprawling seven-storeyed circular building standing at 77 meters, it is spread across 30,000 square meters.
(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)
Designed by architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design, the building was conceived as an architectural and cultural icon.
(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)
Made of stainless steel, consisting of 1,024 pieces of art manufactured using robots uniquely able to create the demanding shapes.
(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)
The façade alone was constructed over a period of 18 months and is illuminated by 14,000 meters of light lines, tracing Arabic calligraphy.
(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)
The museum is fed with 4,000 megawatt-hours per year of solar power generated by a dedicated solar park.
(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)