Museum of the Future opens in Dubai

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)

Touted as the "most beautiful building in the world," the Museum of the Future received a gala opening.

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)

It heralded the arrival of another much-awaited landmark in the UAE that has been nine years in the making.

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)

A sprawling seven-storeyed circular building standing at 77 meters, it is spread across 30,000 square meters.

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)

Designed by architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design, the building was conceived as an architectural and cultural icon.

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)

Made of stainless steel, consisting of 1,024 pieces of art manufactured using robots uniquely able to create the demanding shapes.

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)

The façade alone was constructed over a period of 18 months and is illuminated by 14,000 meters of light lines, tracing Arabic calligraphy.

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)

The museum is fed with 4,000 megawatt-hours per year of solar power generated by a dedicated solar park.

(Source: Museum of the Future/Instagram)