Maryland church celebrates ‘Caribbean Sabbath’
On the third Saturday of Black History Month, at this church near Maryland’s border with the District of Columbia, it was “Caribbean Sabbath.”
Pastor Trevor Kinlock kept up the enthusiastic flavor of the service as he greeted the congregation before his sermon.
“Come on, raise your flag and represent,” Kinlock said to those fellow congregants who, like him, had Jamaican roots, before turning to a more global celebration.
“We’ve come to celebrate him and we thank God for the beauty of our diversity as a people.”
Seventh-day Adventists, known for their observance of the Sabbath on Saturdays, have topped the Pew Research Center’s list of the most racially diverse religious groups in the U.S.
At Metropolitan, which has marked its members’ Caribbean culture for more than a decade, some were celebrating not just one country but the cultural diversity within their own families.
