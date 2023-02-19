Man on coconut-only diet for 24 years to manage GERD
Balakrishnan has been on a coconut-only diet for 24 years to manage gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
In an Instagram video featuring Balakrishnan, actor-travel influencer Shenaz Treasury started out by saying, “He has not eaten anything but coconuts for the past 24 years.”
Shenaz shared that he was diagnosed with GERD and had lost all his strength.
“Then, as part of his treatment, he started eating coconuts and consuming the water,” she said in the video.
“Coconut has minerals, like calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium. This helped him regain his strength and now he is fit and fine,” she concluded.
As expected, people expressed shock over the fact that he consumed only coconuts for over two decades.
