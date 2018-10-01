Here’s why bathing with loofah every day may not be a good idea
Loofah is a shower scrub with a sponge like texture that is paired with liquid soaps for a cleaning of the skin, especially surface area stains.
Some people are so used to loofahs that they cannot imagine taking a bath without them. But, is using one every single time you shower a good idea? It does not seem so.
According to Dr Aarthi, a consultant dermatologist, dermatosurgeon and aesthetic dermatologist, a loofah can cause bacterial, fungal and pigmentation problems.
She took to Instagram to explain that while it “scrubs dirt and dead skin cells off your body”, they can “get trapped in [a loofah’s] delicate weave”.
“Every time the loofah gets wet and does not dry properly, the trapped organisms grow due to the moisture,” the expert explained in a long caption.
“The coarse feeling of the loofah fibers may be too much and can damage skin over time, and cause permanent pigmentation, [which] is irreversible and difficult to treat,” she warned.
