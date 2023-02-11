LGBT Brazilians compete in country’s first drag king contest
At a downtown Sao Paulo tattoo studio, drag performer Hinacio King has a six-pack contoured onto their abdomen and their breasts tightly tapped down to transform into their alter ego.
King is taking part in Brazil’s King of Kings competition, the first of its kind where 15 drag kings from around the country compete to win the title.
“I just want to cause a bit of a shock. I want to make white cis heterosexual boys feel uncomfortable, that’s my goal”, said King.
Drag kings are mostly female or transgender performers playing exaggerated male characters, but the contest is open to anyone.
“It’s historic, because we don’t have a contest or an event dedicated to drag kings in Brazil,” said 43-year-old drag king Lorde Lazzarus, who organized the event.
Despite little funding and a few technical hiccups, this year’s contest was held in a small, somewhat rundown Sao Paulo theater on Sunday night, and was a triumph.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More