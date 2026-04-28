Apr 28, 2026

Lesser-known Indian instruments you need to hear

Aanya Mehta

Esraj

A bowed instrument blending elements of the sitar and sarangi, soft, melodic, and soothing.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kanjira

A handheld percussion instrument made with lizard skin, known for its sharp and lively beats.

Source: wikimedia commons

Morsing

A small metal instrument played with the mouth, often used in Carnatic music for rhythmic support.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pakhawaj

A predecessor to the tabla, this drum is essential in dhrupad music and has a rich, resonant sound.

Source: wikimedia commons

Rudra Veena

One of the oldest string instruments in Indian classical music, deep, meditative, and rarely heard today.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sarangi

Known for its ability to mimic the human voice, it’s complex to play but deeply expressive.

Source: wikimedia commons

Surbahar

Often called the “bass sitar,” it produces slow, deep notes used in elaborate classical performances.

Source: wikimedia commons

Vichitra Veena

Played without frets, this instrument uses a slide for gliding notes, creating a unique, vocal like sound.

Source: unsplash

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