Lesser-known Indian instruments you need to hear

Apr 28, 2026
A bowed instrument blending elements of the sitar and sarangi, soft, melodic, and soothing.
Source: wikimedia commons
A handheld percussion instrument made with lizard skin, known for its sharp and lively beats.
Source: wikimedia commons
A small metal instrument played with the mouth, often used in Carnatic music for rhythmic support.
Source: wikimedia commons
A predecessor to the tabla, this drum is essential in dhrupad music and has a rich, resonant sound.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the oldest string instruments in Indian classical music, deep, meditative, and rarely heard today.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for its ability to mimic the human voice, it’s complex to play but deeply expressive.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often called the “bass sitar,” it produces slow, deep notes used in elaborate classical performances.
Source: wikimedia commons
Played without frets, this instrument uses a slide for gliding notes, creating a unique, vocal like sound.
Source: unsplash
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