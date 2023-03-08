Kolkata's Burrabazar celebrates Rolls Royce Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated in unique ways in different places of India.
Burrabazar's Rolls Royce Holi, that celebrates the arrival of spring in a vintage Rolls Royce car that once belonged to Rudyard Kipling, is one such celebration attended by several devotees and photographers alike.
After using the car for six years, Kipling sold it to Kumar Ganga Dhar Bagla in 1927.
Since then, the car became a moving temple for the Radha and Krishna deities at the Bagla family's Satyanarayan temple, the main organiser of this Holi procession.
The vintage car owned by the Bagla family performs the role of a chariot of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. Wooden chariots form part of the procession along with the Rolls Royce.
Dry colours form part of the extravagant Holi celebration as gulal and flowers are thrown by those watching the procession from the buildings around.