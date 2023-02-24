Kolkata tramway turns 150 years old

The iconic tramway in Kolkata completes its 150 years today.
The milestone, however, comes at a time when trams in the city are fading into oblivion.
Only three tram routes are operational in the city, which saw trams plying in more than 25 routes even a few years back.
Rubbing salt on the wound, the services along these three existing routes are irregular.
Lack of drivers and the governments's apathy towards this fabled mode of commutation is killing an eco-friendly mode of transport in Kolkata, which ironically is among the most polluted cities in the country.
Albeit there are arguments about trams creating congestion in roads and are slow as a means of transport, experts say that such arguments hold little water as there are no researches to back them.
