Know more about the historic Gaziantep Castle

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killed more than 47,000 people and left millions homeless, apart from damaging or destroying thousands of buildings.
In one of the most significant cultural damages in Turkey, the 2000-year-old historic Gaziantep Castle has been almost completely destroyed by the natural disaster.
According to a video obtained and verified by BBC, the castle, built during the Roman Empire, is now in ruins with many of its walls collapsed and broken into pieces on the streets below.
While the set of the castle was already used as an observation point by the Hittite Empire in the second millennium BC, the Roman Empire built a fortification on the same site during the second and third centuries.
The Gaziantep Castle underwent further expansion and renovation under the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I in the sixth century.
It also played an important role during Turkey’s war of independence in the early 20th century.
