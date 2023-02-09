Kitchen hacks to save your time while cooking

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares some such easy hacks to make your time in the kitchen as stress-free as possible.
Mushrooms contain a lot of moisture that reduces their shelf life. But, with this simple hack, you can now store mushrooms for much longer. All you need to do is take an air-tight container and line it with napkins and place the mushrooms on the napkins.
Then place a layer of napkins above the mushrooms as well and close the air-tight container. This way, your mushrooms will last at least a week longer.
If after storing in the fridge, your paneer turns bitter, hard, and slimy, then this trick is for you. Take water in a bowl and place your paneer in it. Store it in the fridge. This will prevent your paneer from turning hard, slimy, and bitter.
Take a glass container, fill it with water, drop the lemons in it and close the jar. This way, your lemons would stay fresher for a longer period of time.
