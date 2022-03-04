Kedarnath temple to open doors from May 6
The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was shut on November 6 for six months during the winter months due to heavy snowfall in the region.
According to Harish Gaud, Badri-Kedar temple committee official, the temple gates will be thrown open in Vrishchik Lagna.
He added that the panchmukhi (five faced) idol of Lord Shiva will be moved out of his winter abode at Ukhtimath’s Omkareshwar temple in a palanquin decked with flowers on May 2.
Nestled in the serene heights of the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is one of the ‘Char Dhams’ along with Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath.
Many Hindu devotees wish to visit the sacred temple at least once during their lifetimes.
It opens its gate in early May, making summer the best time to visit the holy site.
The monsoon is unreliable in the region as it can vary from scanty rainfall to heavy flooding, as has happened several times in the past.
