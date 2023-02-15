Joyous parades and parties kick off New Orleans’ Mardi Gras
A venerable fine-dining fixture on Bourbon Street helped kick off the final frantic days of New Orleans Mardi Gras season on Friday.
The tennis-ball-loving silver Labrador retrievers — named for Pete Sampras and Billie Jean King — chowed down on lamb chops at Galatoire’s as they were declared king and queen of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus.
The animal welfare organization founded 30 years ago took its name as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the major Carnival krewe Bacchus.
Outside, music was already blaring from some Bourbon Street bars as the city prepared for three major parades on Friday evening on historic St. Charles Avenue.
Other Friday night parades were scheduled in neighboring Metairie, and there will be more than two dozen other such processions almost nightly until Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on February 21.
This year, the original routes have been restored and the local police department is bolstered by a contingent of 125 state troopers.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay