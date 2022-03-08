Source: Representative imsge/Pexels
International Women’s Day 2022: History and significance
Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8.
As the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to women, a symbolic reminder of the historic journey they have taken globally to better their lives, and that while a lot has been achieved on that front, the journey is still long
According to UN Women, the theme for International Women’s Day, 2022 (IWD 2022) is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.
It attempts to recognise the “contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all”.
Additionally, internationalwomensday.com states that IWD 2022 campaign theme is ‘#BreakTheBias’.
Its roots, however, are found in the labour movement, wherein it was first organised in 1911 by the early 20th century Marxist from Germany Clara Zetkin.
Zetkin was born in 1857 in Wiederau, where she trained as a teacher, and was associated with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) — one of the two major political parties in Germany.