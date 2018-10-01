(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

In pictures: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden

(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, India, is finally open to tourists and the ethereal beauty of the Zabarwan range blooms are a sight to behold.

(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly Siraj Bagh, boasts of approximately 15 lakh tulips in over 60 varieties.

(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

The tulips are the star attraction of the garden during spring in Kashmir, which ushers in the beginning of peak tourist season.

(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

Spread over 30 hectares of land, the garden also features Daffodil, Hyssen, and Muscari blooms.

(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

This year, there will also be an open air cafeteria to cater to the large number of tourists who come to witness this sight.

(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

Visitors can also expect to see a Sakura Garden in the east side for which the work is still undergoing.

(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)

Last year, a record 2 lakh tourists visited the garden which overlooks the Dal lake.