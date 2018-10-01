(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
In pictures: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden
(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, India, is finally open to tourists and the ethereal beauty of the Zabarwan range blooms are a sight to behold.
(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly Siraj Bagh, boasts of approximately 15 lakh tulips in over 60 varieties.
(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
The tulips are the star attraction of the garden during spring in Kashmir, which ushers in the beginning of peak tourist season.
(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
Spread over 30 hectares of land, the garden also features Daffodil, Hyssen, and Muscari blooms.
(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
This year, there will also be an open air cafeteria to cater to the large number of tourists who come to witness this sight.
(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
Visitors can also expect to see a Sakura Garden in the east side for which the work is still undergoing.
(Photo Source: Shuaib Masoodi)
Last year, a record 2 lakh tourists visited the garden which overlooks the Dal lake.