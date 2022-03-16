(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
India’s first post office cafe opens in Kolkata
(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Siuli, the parcel cafe, is housed in the spectacular General Post Office of Kolkata and is a one-of-a-kind establishment in the entire country.
(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
From the cafe’s inside, you can see that the cobbled streets of Kolkata’s made-for-instagram-reels Dalhousie Square, is buzzing with activity.
(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
The place is dedicated to parcel-booking, packaging, gift–packing, booking for same–day delivery in selected locations and also contains a café, so that “the younger generation feels like coming to the post office”.
(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Siuli, the parcel cafe, has everything from philately (stamp collecting) albums to silver trinkets, to packaged Ganga water from the Gangotri.
(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Interestingly, all the furniture used in the cafe have been repurposed.
(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Old spears used by runners are mounted on the walls.
(Source: Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
An old sorting table with attached shelves from the 1850s finds a pride-place in the cafe, paired with a high chair where the sorter would sit while dividing the letters into zones.