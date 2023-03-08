Indian airports among the best in the world

The Airports Council International (ACI) World on Monday announced the winners of this year's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, as selected by passengers.
"Compared to other programs in the aviation industry, it is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport—direct from the traveller—rating their satisfaction on the day of travel," ACI world noted.
The survey covered over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience such as ease of finding your way, check-in, and shopping and dining offers.
"This gives the most complete picture of the passenger experience journey at each airport and provides global benchmarks for the industry," it added.
According to ACI, 144 awards have been won by 75 airports around the world, according to over 465,000 surveys collected in 2022.
India's Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai won the recognition for the best airports, among others.