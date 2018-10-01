reuters

In pictures: Royals, races and hats at Britain’s Royal Ascot

reuters

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are seen are seen watching the races.

reuters

Britain's Princess Anne with Andrew Parker Bowles before the races.

reuters

Britain's Princess Anne is seen before the races.

reuters

A racegoer is seen before the races.

reuters

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are seen during the Royal procession before the races.

reuters

A racegoer is seen before the races.

