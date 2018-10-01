Improve your core strength with these 'must-try' plank variations

pexels

Weak core strength can lead to poor posture, back pain, slumped shoulders and overall weakness and fatigue.

pexels

It is essential to build core strength, for which, you must incorporate planks in your workout regimen.

pexels

If you are bored of performing regular planks, try some of its interesting variations as suggested by fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

pexels

Alternate knee taps To perform this, start out by bending your right knee, tap down to the floor and alternate. While performing this pose, feel the obliques and try not to rock the pelvis, she suggested.

pexels

Hip drops In the plank position, drop your hips to the sides alternatively, staying in a straight line. You need to focus on the lift as well as the drop when performing hip drops.

pexels

Plank saw In the plank position, start moving your body back and forth with your elbows. Make sure you get your entire body moving -- forward and back. "Work the shoulders, too," the trainer said.

pexels

Strengthen your core with these push-up variations

ALSO CHECK OUT