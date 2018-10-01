Improve your core strength with these 'must-try' plank variations

pexels
pexels
pexels
pexels
Alternate knee taps To perform this, start out by bending your right knee, tap down to the floor and alternate. While performing this pose, feel the obliques and try not to rock the pelvis, she suggested.
pexels
Hip drops In the plank position, drop your hips to the sides alternatively, staying in a straight line. You need to focus on the lift as well as the drop when performing hip drops.
pexels
Plank saw In the plank position, start moving your body back and forth with your elbows. Make sure you get your entire body moving -- forward and back. "Work the shoulders, too," the trainer said.
pexels