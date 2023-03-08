Importance of Women's Day
Each year, March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from all around the world.
The day also focuses on a call to action for accelerating gender parity and setting agendas and goals in achieving these targets.
Women’s Day first came into existence in 1909 and it was known as National Women’s Day.
The day was initially celebrated on 28 February 1909, when 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights.
Gender inequality and discrimination are rampant in our societies, and most of the time, women are victims of them.
To fight these gender biases and to bring attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women, International Women’s Day is celebrated.
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More