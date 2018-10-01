(Source: Representative image/Unsplash)
Chaitra Navratri 2022: History and significance
Navratri is essentially a celebration of nine divine nights that are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars.
Primarily, it is celebrated by the Hindu community twice every year — once around this time of the year, and then in the month of October, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrations.
This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 2 with Maa Shailputri puja, and ends on April 11 with Navratri Parana.
These nine nights begin on the first day of Hindu lunar calendar, celebrated in the month of Chaitra.
Navratri is one the longest Hindu festivals, and it is celebrated five times a year in different seasons.
Along with Chaitra Navratri, there are also Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri, and the Paush/Magh Navratri.
Sharada Navratri is celebrated at the onset of autumn and the Chaitra Navratri in spring — these two are most important.