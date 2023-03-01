‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty
A project on Instagram to highlight ordinary women and their imperfections has transformed into a modeling agency that aims to redefine notions of beauty in Italy.
The Imperfetta (Imperfect) modeling agency, started in 2020 by Carlotta Giancane, has a casting book full of models who defy the industry’s pre-established standards of beauty.
They are of all sizes and ages, spanning the gender spectrum, some with disabilities or medical conditions like alopecia or vitiligo, visible scarring or who have lost limbs.
Such agencies have existed elsewhere in Europe and the United States. This is the first in Italy.
During a recent photo shoot in Rome, models of all shapes posed in underwear, wrapped in sheer organza.
The agency counts more than 140 models. They are both in Italy and abroad, but it is focusing its work in Italy.
