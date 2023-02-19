Igloo cafe in Gulmarg becomes newest tourist attraction
India's first glass igloo cafe in Kashmir's Gulmarg has become the newest tourist attraction.
It has been functional in drawing large number of tourists to north Kashmir's Baramulla district this winter.
With a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, the glass igloo is reportedly world's biggest.
A team from the company manufacturing these igloos in Austria visited Kashmir last year to study the weather and climate in Gulmarg for ensuring the product is made to specifications that can last over a period of time.
Syed Waseem — the brain behind the concept, said he brought six glass igloos which cost him around Rs 50 lakhs. However, he is happy with the investment.
He has placed three igloos on the lawns of his hotel in Gulmarg and the other three in the compound of his restaurant that he runs at Kongdoori, the first halt for the famed Gondola Cable Car.
