Ideas to add a touch of greenery to your home
Soothing on the eyes and a great addition to houses, houseplants are nothing to be afraid of!
Whether you’re a home décor enthusiast or just someone with a green thumb, adding a touch of greenery to your home is never a bad idea.
As such, we have curated five easy ways in which you can add more green to your abode and win the hearts of all those who visit. Take a look.
Keeping small plants on a well-placed shelf in your house is going to give it a distinct look without you having to worry about moving furniture or other objects.
Wall creepers can be added to balconies, kitchen gardens, or even a room in your house that gets lots of sunlight.
Choose freshly trimmed leaves and stems, and keep them arranged aesthetically in clear containers to give your home a fresh look.
Succulents are perfect for those who want the gorgeousness of houseplants minus the upkeep.
