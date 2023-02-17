How Valentine's Day was observed in India and across the world
A police officer offers a flower during a road-safety awareness programme organised by Kerala Police.
Members of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) holding roses participate in a protest over Adani row on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.
A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ on the side of a building in Margate, England.
Women pose for pictures in front of a giant rose installations on Valentine’s Day in Beijing, China.
A couple receives their marriage license from an officer, during a marriage license signing ceremony on elephants, on Valentine’s Day, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi, Thailand.
Agnes Cheong adjusts the flower on her husband Chan Chuck Wai’s shirt as they attend a ceremony to renew their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day in Singapore.
