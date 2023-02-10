How to take care of eczema during winters 

Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes dry and itchy skin, and may be triggered by soaps and detergents, environmental or food allergens, hormonal changes and skin infections.
Asteatotic eczema, also known as winter itch, is common in older adults.
During the winter months, skin can become drier and, in some instances, cracked, fissured and inflamed.
Severe dryness may lead to itchiness and scratching. In turn, this can create open wounds that may allow allergens and bacteria to penetrate the skin and cause a rash or an infection.
Keeping the skin hydrated is the primary treatment. Water-based lotions may worsen skin drying, so applying moisturisers with a high oil content – like petroleum jelly, mineral oil or Vaseline – on wet or damp skin is recommended.
Other tips include replacing long hot baths with quick warm showers, switching to a milder soap, and using a room humidifier if the climate is dry.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay