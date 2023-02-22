How to do bicep curl
For this exercise, you need a resistance band. “Please invest in a good one if you don’t have one already. It is useful while performing a lot of exercises,” Chhavi Mittal said.
Holding its handles, keep the resistance band below your feet.
Keep your arms straight. Start curling using your biceps.
When curling, make sure your elbow remains in its position and only the forearm moves.
Preferably, curl both biceps together.
Bring the band up in two seconds, hold it for two seconds and take it down in two seconds. Do 15 reps of this exercise, four times.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More