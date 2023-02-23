How to build healthy habits when you’re tired and exhausted
Building healthy habits for a healthy lifestyle can feel like a Herculean task when you’re already tired and exhausted.
Start with sleep:
If you’re tired, the key to greater productivity is not to push harder, but to push less. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time for a week.
Think about nutrition:
When you’re exhausted or stressed out, it can be easy to skip a meal or forget to stay hydrated. To combat this, keep a glass of water and a quick snack on your desk at all times — especially when you’re most busy.
Get moving:
Once you have sleep and nutrition in place, start integrating physical activities. If that seems like too much, begin with gentle stretches and a daily walk. Build up from there.
Pick a new habit:
Once you’ve integrated these healthy habits, you’ll have the energy to take on more. Choose just one new habit to work on at a time.
For example, you may decide to focus on being on time, planning your weeks in advance, staying on top of your email, or some other new behaviour that you’d like to master.
