How India celebrated Maha Shivratri

Devotees gather to collect Ganga River water and take holy dip in the river at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.
Artists participate in a religious procession organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangha charitable organisation to mark sangha founder Swami Pranavananda's birth anniversary, ahead of Maha Shivratri, in Kolkata.
Devotees dressed as Lord Shiva perform with a snake during a religious procession in Jammu.
A replica of Kedarnath temple during Maha Shivratri celebrations by Brahmakumaris at Malad in Mumbai.
Devotees play traditional musical instruments as deities are brought for the week-long Maha Shivratri festival, in Mandi.
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates five faces of Lord Shiva on sand with the message "Pray for World peace" at Puri beach in Odisha.
