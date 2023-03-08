How India celebrated Holi
Holi is celebrated with utmost joy and vibrance across the country. As such, here are some celebratory pictures from this year.
For the past 138 years, two days before Holi, Lord Sri Krishna has been playing with colours in a more than 100-year-old Rolls Royce car of 1921, an initiative of the Marwari Society in Kolkata.
Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad play Holi with natural colour powders made from plants, vegetables and cow dung.
Students applying colours a day before Holi festival in New Delhi.
During Holi celebrations in Ludhiana.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrating Holi festival in Gorakhpur.
